Tahlequah split matches Saturday on the final day of the Muskogee Tournament after going 2-1 on opening day.
The Lady Tigers picked up wins against Southwest Covenant (25-22, 25-18) and Muskogee (26-24, 25-17) and suffered setbacks to Enid (22-25, 23-25) and Mustang (17-25, 12-25).
Head coach Don Ogden's group is now 5-4 overall on the season and returns home to face Coweta at 6 p.m. Thursday.
"I was very pleased with how we played Saturday," Ogden said. "I thought we played at a really good level. There was really only one game where Mustang kind of flexed their muscles on us a little bit and kind of went over the top of us. But other than that, everything was close and we played very well."
In the win over Muskogee, Dorothy Swearingen had 12 of Tahlequah's 21 kills, Lydia McAlvain posted a team-high 15 assists, Josie Foster led with six digs, and Natalee Porter had a pair of serve aces. McAlvain added five kills and Swearingen followed Foster with four digs.
Against Southwest Covenant, Foster led the way with 11 kills, while Porter followed with eight and Swearingen added seven. McAlvain recorded a team-high 29 assists, Foster led with nine digs, and Maggie Brewer, McAlvain, Porter and McKinley Thompson each ended with one serve ace.
Tahlequah led for a majority of the two sets against Enid but couldn't close the deal.
"We played really good against Enid, we just couldn't seal the deal," Ogden said. "We led both games up to about the 20 or 21 point mark and then had a few serve errors and Enid was able to come back."
Swearingen led the Lady Tigers with seven kills and Porter finished with five against Enid. McAlvain closed with 17 assists, Foster had a team-high eight digs, and Porter had the only two serve aces.
Foster, Porter and Swearingen each finished with four kills against Mustang. McAlvain led the way with 20 assists, Morgan Pack and Foster each had three digs, and Foster, Porter and Thompson had one serve ace apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.