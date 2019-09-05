Tahlequah defeated Sapulpa in five sets to win its third straight home contest Thursday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, who improve to 6-5 under head coach Don Ogden, also defeated Glenpool in five sets on Tuesday at the TMAC.
Ogden's group took the opening set (25-19), third set (25-12) and the deciding set (15-12). Sapulpa took set two (25-16) and set four (27-25).
Senior Kloe Bowin led Tahlequah with nine kills and didn't have a hit error and both of Tahlequah's blocks.
Natalee Porter posted a team-high eight digs and had seven kills. Porter also had three serve aces. Faith Springwater also closed with seven kills.
Josie Foster finished with five kills, three assists, six digs and led with five serve aces. Lydia McAlvain had three kills, 31 assists and seven digs.
The Lady Tigers will be at the Catoosa Port City Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.