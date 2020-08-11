Tahlequah drops second straight game to open season

Tahlequah dropped its second consecutive game to start the season in an 8-1 road loss to Pryor Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, who fell to Sand Springs, 10-1, in their season and home opener Monday, trailed throughout, and like Monday, pushed across their lone run in the sixth inning.
Junior first baseman Hailey Enlow drove in Lexi Hannah on an RBI single to left field for Tahlequah’s only run. The Lady Tigers, led by senior Betty Danner’s 2 for 3 performance, finished with seven hits after recording just two hits against Sand Springs.
Savannah Wiggins, Mia Allen, Charles Cochran and Hannah each recorded one hit for Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers also had pitching woes. Senior Bailey Jones allowed seven runs on eight hits over three innings as the starter. Sophomore Mikah Vann tossed three scoreless innings in relief, giving up three hits and issuing three walks.
Pryor (1-0) pushed across five of its runs in the second inning and added two more in the third. Pryor closed with 11 hits.
Tahlequah, who will resume action Friday at the Broken Arrow Tournament, left four runners on base.
