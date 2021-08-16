Tahlequah didn’t finish the Coweta Tournament like it started on Saturday in volleyball action.
The Lady Tigers went unbeaten in four matches to begin its season Friday, but were limited to one win in four matches Saturday.
Their one victory came against Collinsville in three sets (16-25, 25-16, 16-14). Setbacks came against Claremore (22-25, 25-17, 11-15), Lawton MacArthur (13-25, 25-17, 9-15) and Carl Albert (18-25, 15-25).
In the win over Collinsville, sophomore Kori Rainwater led with six kills, while both Faith Springwater and Dorothy Swearingen followed with four apiece. Lydia McAlvain recorded a team-high 20 assists and five digs. Swearingen had two of Tahlequah’s four serve aces, and Emma Sherron contributed with four digs.
Against MacArthur, who the Lady Tigers defeated in three sets on Friday, Swearingen and Rainwater combined for 10 of the 15 kills. Swearingen and Rainwater also each had one serve ace. McAlvain finished with 17 assists, and Sadie Foster and Sherron accounted for 11 of the 22 digs. Swearingen and McKinley Thompson each had four digs.
Swearingen had 11 kills against Claremore, while Rainwater followed with eight. McAlvain closed with 35 assists, Lola Brownfield led with six digs, and both Brownfield and Rainwater had one serve ace.
Against Carl Albert, Swearingen led the way with nine kills, McAlvain ended with 20 assists, Swearingen had eight digs, and Foster had both of Tahlequah’s serve aces.
The Lady Tigers will remain on the road Tuesday when they travel to Collinsville. Their home opener is Thursday against Claremore in a 6 p.m. start at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
