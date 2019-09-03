Tahlequah’s winning streak reached eight games after a lopsided 22-1 road win over Tulsa Will Rogers Tuesday evening.
The Lady Tigers, who move to 9-6 overall and 7-0 in District 5A-4 under second-year head coach Chris Ray, haven’t lost since Aug. 17 when they fell to Broken Arrow at the Broken Arrow Tournament.
Tahlequah took advantage of 11 walks and finished with seven hits against Rogers, and starting pitcher Bailey Jones allowed an unearned run on two hits in three innings while recording five strikeouts.
Savannah Wiggins, Lexi Hannah and Nevaeh Moreno each drove in three runs, and Betty Danner, Hailey Enlow and Mia Allen followed with two apiece.
Hannah tripled, Danner doubled, and Wiggins, McKenna Wofford, Moreno, Allen and Jayley Ray each had one single.
The Lady Tigers led 4-0 after the opening frame, added 11 runs in the second inning and seven more in the third.
Tahlequah will step outside of district play and host Fort Gibson in a 5 p.m. start on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Durant for a 2 p.m. Saturday game. The Lady Lions are 6-1 in district play and 12-6 overall. Tahlequah defeated Durant, 4-3, in the first meeting in Tahlequah on Aug. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.