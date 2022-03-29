Tahlequah dumps Fort Gibson behind three-run fifth

A three-run fifth inning helped propel Tahlequah to a 6-5 road win over Fort Gibson Tuesday in slowpitch softball.
Jayley Ray had two of the Lady Tigers' seven hits and delivered a two-run single in the fifth as Class 6A fifth-ranked Tahlequah improved to 9-4 under head coach Chris Ray.
Jersey Retzloff also finished with two hits for Tahlequah, while Lexi Hannah, Loren Walker and Maddy Parish each drove in one run. Charlea Cochran had a leadoff double and scored Tahlequah's first run in the third inning.
The Lady Tigers were coming off a Monday split against 4A No. 6 Haskell. They dropped a 7-4 decision to Haskell in the opener and bounced back with a 3-2 win.
Mia Allen had a team-high two hits in the 3-2 win over Haskell, while Ray and Retzloff each had a pair of hits in the setback.
Tahlequah will play Chelsea, Bixby, Holdenville and Oktaha Thursday at the Haskell Invitational. The Lady Tigers will then play twice against Tecumseh and Moore Friday at the Union Classic.
