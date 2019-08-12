Sand Springs spoiled Tahlequah's fastpitch season opener Monday evening in Sand Springs.
The Lady Sandites had 13 hits and limited the Lady Tigers to just three in a 5-0 win.
Aliyah Taff's fifth-inning RBI triple was the difference.
Taff came through with two outs in the fifth to break a scoreless contest and gave the Lady Sandites all they would need. Mackenzie Bechtold singled in front of Taff's triple.
Sand Springs pushed across four more runs in the sixth. Jaden Jordan and Mackenna Skaggs had back-to-back RBI doubles to extend the lead to 3-0, and Rachael Jones capped the scoring with a two-run triple to right field that brought home Avery Tanner and Skaggs.
Tahlequah's three hits, each singles, came from leadoff hitter Lexi Hannah, McKenna Wofford and Savannah Wiggins. It was the only three baserunners of the contest for the Lady Tigers, who start year two under head coach Chris Ray.
Two of the Lady Tigers' hits came during the third when Wiggins led off with a base hit to center field and Hannah reached on an infield single. Wofford had the first hit, a single to center to lead off the second.
Tahlequah junior pitcher Bailey Jones went the distance, allowing five earned runs over six innings. Jones had two strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Taff collected five strikeouts in her complete-game win for Sand Springs.
The Lady Sandites had four hitters with at least two hits. Sabrina Usher led the way with three, while Jordan, Skaggs and Tanner followed with two hits apiece.
The Lady Tigers will host Durant in their home and District 5A-4 opener at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
