Tahlequah was eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday in a 3-2 setback to Coweta at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers needed a win in its regular season and District 45A-4 finale to secure a spot in the playoffs after falling on the road in a 2-1 overtime loss to Pryor Monday. They close the season at 7-6 overall and 3-4 in district play under head coach Greg Hall.
Tahlequah, who trailed 2-0 in the first half, tied the match at 2-2 on a Cesar Sierra penalty kick 12:46 into the second half, but Coweta answered four minutes later on a score that sealed the win.
Sierra scored both Tahlequah goals. His first came 31:18 into the first half off a Zeke Guerrero assist.
The Tigers had 10 shots on goal to Coweta's six, and goalkeeper Martin Falco recorded four saves.
Guerrero scored Tahlequah's lone goal in regulation in Monday's setback to Pryor. It gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with less than seven minutes before halftime and came off a Cristian Najar assist. Guerrero also scored the only overtime goal.
Lady Tigers close season with a 4-3 win over Coweta: Cleo Tiner, Madison Taylor, Brynlee Coppin and Kaili Crawford each scored goals to lift Tahlequah to a 4-3 win in its season finale Tuesday at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Lady Tigers, who finished fifth in the District 5A-4 standings and came up short in reaching the playoffs, closed the season at 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the district under first-year head coach Stacie Grooms.
Tahlequah, who suffered a 1-0 loss at Pryor Monday that ended a two-game winning streak, had 10 shots on goal and held a narrow time of possession advantage (51.8 percent to 48.2 percent).
