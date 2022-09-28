Tahlequah had its two-game win streak snapped Tuesday with a road loss to Catoosa. The Lady Tigers were swept in three sets (11-25, 16-25, 19-25).
It was the 15th time Tahlequah was swept in a match this season. The Lady Tigers, who had won three of their last four outings, fell to 4-18 under head coach Don Ogden.
Tahlequah finished with 22 kills on 115 swings and committed 13 hitting errors. Emma Sherron, who had a team-high 27 swings, and Emily Morrison each had six kills to lead the Lady Tigers. Danika DeLoache and Anabelle McKenna followed with four apiece.
Makayla Horn paced Tahlequah with 17 assists, while both Gracie Brewer and Horn finished in double figures in digs. Brewer led the way with 19, and Horn added 12.
The Lady Tigers closed with just three serve aces, one each from DeLoache, Sadie Foster and Horn. They committed six serve errors.
Tahlequah returns home next week to close its regular season. The Lady Tigers will host Tulsa NOAH Tuesday, Oct. 4 and McAlester Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
