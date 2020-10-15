Tahlequah falls to Claremore at state tournament

Tahlequah had its season come to an end with an 8-1 loss to Claremore in the Class 5A Fastpitch Softball State Tournament Thursday afternoon at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Lady Tigers, who finish at 20-16 overall under head coach Chris Ray, were outhit, 13-4, and Claremore pushed across four runs in the fourth inning to build what would be a safe 5-0 lead.
Tahlequah's only run came in the fifth with the Lady Tigers trailing by seven runs when freshman Madi Matthews singled to left field to drive in Charlea Cochran with two outs.
Matthews led Tahlequah with two hits from the bottom of the lineup. Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann had a single apiece.
The Lady Zebras, who advance to play Carl Albert in Friday's semifinals, were paced offensively by Jaydn Muns, Maddox Thomas, Emily Rogers and Julia Hoffman, who each finished with two hits.
Claremore (23-13) was propelled in the fourth with two outs by a Paiten Reavis' two-run double to left that made it 4-0. Muns then followed with an RBI single to center that ended Tahlequah senior starting pitcher Bailey Jones' time in the circle.
Jones, who was coming off back-to-back wins and strong outings in the regional tournament last week against Pryor, allowed five earned runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings.
Claremore starting pitcher Alyssa Poorboy went the distance to pick up the win. Poorboy gave up one earned run on four hits, recorded three strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.