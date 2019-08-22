Tahlequah falls to Claremore in home opener

Claremore swept Tahlequah in three sets and spoiled the Lady Tigers home opener Thursday evening at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Zebras were dominant in the first and closing sets, posting 25-12 and 25-11 wins. Tahlequah stayed closed in the middle set but fell short, 22-25.
The loss comes after the Lady Tigers defeated Collinsville in four sets Tuesday in their season opener in Collinsville.
"Claremore has a great team," Tahlequah head coach Don Ogden said. "They've been to the state tournament the last two years, so they're a high-level squad. They're a good program that has a lot of recent tradition."
Senior Kloe Bowin led Tahlequah in kills with six and blocks with three. Bowin also posted four digs.
Natalee Porter finished with a team-high 13 assists, while Lydia McAlvain followed with six.
Josie Foster paced the Lady Tigers with six digs, while McAlvain and Porter had four apiece.
Porter had a team-best five serve aces, and McAlvain added three kills.
Tahlequah will be in the Muskogee Tournament over the weekend. The Lady Tigers will be in Pool A along with Muskogee, Moore and McAlester.
"We'll kind of look at game two where we played on balance and forced them into some mistakes," Ogden said. "We were able to play with the lead until late in the set before we made a couple of mental mistakes that kind of let the lead switch.
"In game three they just came out and served us out. We made some ball handling errors and got in a big hole which made it tough for us to come back."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.