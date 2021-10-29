Tahlequah Fifth-Grade Football
Tahlequah Fifth-Grade Football
Obituaries
[mdash] age 53 of Hulbert. Clinic Caretaker. Died October 26th in Hulbert, OK. Services November 2nd at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Fellowship. Burial at New Home Cemetery in Peggs. Visitation November 1st from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 78 of Inola, OK. Civil Engineer. Died Friday, October 22nd, 2021 in Inola, OK. Memorial services Monday, November 1st, 2021 at 4:00pm at Peggs Community Church.
[mdash] age 69 of Tahlequah, OK. Special Education Teacher. Died Sunday, October 24th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 10:00am at Cornerstone Fellowship.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Kelly Eugene Yeager was born November 30, 1960, to Rufus and Ruby Irene Yeager. He passed away Saturday morning, October 23, 2021, after a long battle with colorectal cancer and an even fiercer fight against COVID-19. But life is about what you can fit in between those date…
- Man dies after struck by vehicle
- Students suspended for sex acts on bus
- Man convulsed, vomited in first execution since 2015
- Former substitute sentenced in child pornography case
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-24-21: Man arrested after reaching for deputy's gun
- Oklahoma's first execution since 2015 set for Thursday
- Tribal councilors square off during meeting over McGirt fallout
- COLUMN: Oklahoma Native Americans get a boost while doing their family history
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-26-21: Lengthy struggle sends deputy to hospital
- TMS Gold Card recipients announced
