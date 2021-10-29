Tahlequah Fifth-Grade Football

The Tahlequah Tigers fifth-grade football team is unbeaten at 10-0 and played Adair in the Super Bowl Saturday at Doc Wadley Stadium. On the front row, from left to right, are Tanner Hodgson, Zaden Tatum, Trae Collins, Logan Girdner, Dustin Duvall, Timothy Pilon, Cruz Landaverde, Levi Stallworth, Kaden Tatum. On the middle row, from left to right, are Blue Isaacs, Mason Leatherwood, Owen Skinner, Chase Rose, Jett French, Jevan Dick, Reid Dorrough, Rylan Bluebird, Canaan Rose, Jaylon Holt, Hagen Torix, Duke Dobbins, Eli Vance, Cade Garner. On the back row, from left to right, are coaches Mike Skinner, Michael Robinson, Aaron Dorrough, Dustin Robinson, Mark Vance. Not pictured are Greyson Sellers and Coach Luke Dobbins.