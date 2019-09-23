Tahlequah defeated both Muldrow and Lincoln Christian Saturday on the final day of the Sequoyah Fall Classic.
The Lady Tigers, who went 3-2 over the two days, edged Muldrow (2-1), and started Saturday with a 4-2 win over Lincoln Christian. They dropped their middle game to Beggs, 2-1.
Tahlequah enters Tuesday’s doubleheader at Ada at 15-12 overall under head coach Chris Ray. The Lady Tigers are 9-1 in District 5A-4, while the Lady Cougars are 7-11 and 4-5.
In Saturday’s final game against Muldrow, Savannah Wiggins led the team with two hits, going 2 for 3, and both Betty Danner and Nevaeh Moreno drove in one run and had singles.
Mikah Vann and Bailey Jones split time in the pitcher’s circle and allowed three hits apiece.
Wiggins also went 2 for 3 and had a double while knocking in two runs from the top of the lineup in the win against Lincoln Christian. Mia Allen added two hits, both singles, and scored a run.
The Lady Tigers, who finished with eight hits, had one hit each from Lexi Hannah, McKenna Wofford, Danner and Vann.
Vann went the distance to pick up the win from the pitcher’s circle. The freshman allowed two unearned runs on four hits and struck out five across five innings.
In the setback to Beggs, Tahlequah was limited to just three hits. Hannah, who drove in the lone run, had a triple and led with two hits. Hailey Enlow added a single.
Jones gave up one earned run on five hits over 4.1 innings of work as the starting pitcher. Jones finished with one strikeout.
After Tuesday’s games at Ada, the Lady Tigers will host the Tahlequah/NSU Tournament from Thursday through Saturday.
