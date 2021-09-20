Tahlequah finishes 8th at Cowboy Jamboree

McKenna Hood finished 24th out of 317 runners and helped Tahlequah to an eighth place team finish Saturday in cross country at the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater.
Hood, a sophomore, ran a 21:40.80 in the 5K event and was 2:13.50 behind Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle, who won the event with a time of 19:27.30.
The Lady Tigers, who were without Emma Maxwell, were eighth of 30 schools in the final team standings and finished behind Norman North. Jenks took top honors.
Tahlequah senior Lily Couch finished 43rd individually after running a 22:11.30. Three other Lady Tiger runners were inside the top 100 -- Salendia Melo was 74th with a 23:25, Tori Pham as 85th with a 23:40, and Abi Johnson was 97th with a 24:00. Vicky Perez ran a 25:34, Annika Barr ran a 26:37, Kristen Campbell followed with a 27:20, and Dulce Melo ran a 30:53.
Senior Eric Burns paced the Tigers with a 42nd-place finish. Burns ran an 18:07.70 and was 2:01.30 behind the leader. The Tigers finished 22nd in the team standings.
