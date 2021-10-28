Tahlequah First-Grade Cheerleaders

The Tahlequah first grade cheerleaders are sitting, left to right, Lucy Highers, Vivienne Warren and Karsen Miley. Standing, left to right, are Kate Whytal, Callyn Bidwell, Charlotte Manzitto, Adelynn Manzitto, Parker Struble, Nevaeh Racy, Kamdyn Reed, Mallori Stafford, Kylie Hammons, Lexi Limore and Grace Bailey. Not pictured are April Parker and Kimberly Sands.

Tahlequah First Grade Cheerleaders

Trending Video