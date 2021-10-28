Tahlequah First-Grade Football

The Tahlequah Tigers first grade football team will play Westville in the Super Bowl Saturday, Oct. 30 at Doc Wadley Stadium. Tahlequah has a 9-1 overall record. Front row, from left to right, are: Ryker Roedenbeck, Booker Provence, Julius Fourkiller, Lucas Manzitto, Cynch Murphy, Wesson Davis, Ryker Crittenden and Matthew Lopez. On the middle row, left to right, are Braden Callie, Kambri Durant, Kaden Miley, Canyon Colburn, Easton Grant, Barrett Mendenhall, Boston Dobbins, Axel Dorrough and Elias Jackson. On the back row, left to right, are coaches David Manzitto, Aaron Dorrough, Luke Dobbins and Mailliw Jackson.

