Registration is open for the Tahlequah Youth Football Camp.
The camp is for second through seventh grades and will take place on July 19-20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tahlequah Junior High Field.
Cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt at the completion of the camp.. Online registration guarantees a T-shirt.
The final day for registration is Friday, July 11.
The camp will have instruction from Tahlequah High School players and coaches and have a guest speaker.
For more information, contact Cody Ryals, Tahlequah High School assistant coach, 918-931-2405, or ryalsw@tahlequahschools.org.
