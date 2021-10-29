Tahlequah Fourth-Grade Football

The Tahlequah Tigers fourth-grade football team is unbeaten at 10-0 and played Westville in the Super Bowl Saturday at Doc Wadley Stadium. Sitting, from left to right, are Joshua Hlavaty Jr., Weston Ward, Brighton Harp, Ty Collins, Maverick Davis, Jack Highers, John Lee Fields, Letian Zhang, Tuson Stayathome, Nolan Hood. Standing, from left to right, are George McWilliams, Tyler Cochran, Stetson Moore, Nathan Yerton, Kason Poe, Greyson Freise, Hayden Justice, Brad Duncan, Jonah Billy, Tucker Samuels, Kobe Timmons, Jude Geiger, Bentley Hughes. Not pictured are Jaxon Miller and Rowdy Miller.

Tahlequah Fourth-Grade Football

Trending Video