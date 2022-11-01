The big news of the day, sportswise, is that the Tahlequah-Bartlesville game, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved up a day to Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.
So, if you’re planning on going to the game at Bartlesville, and you go on Friday, hopefully you find a good place to eat because the football field will be dark and empty. Whether you go on Thursday and get to watch the game, or go on Friday just to find yourself there alone, the address you need to know is 1700 S.E. Hillcrest Drive in Bartlesville.
This game may be the final game of the regular season, but there are lots of playoff implications involved, mostly regarding which team goes where for the playoffs.
The Tahlequah Tigers have some pros and cons ahead of them. First, on the pro side, Coach Brad Gilbert said there are no injuries other than normal bumps and bruises.
“Fortunately, we’re all healthy,” said Gilbert. “We’ve been very fortunate all year without having any major injuries.”
Another pro for the Tigers is the seniors who will play their hearts out in an effort to not only make the playoffs, which they have done already, but to move deeper than the first round, and hopefully go out on top or at least somewhere close.
Of course, that particular pro is also, in one way, a con. Yes, there are hard-hitting, hard-working seniors, but there are only eight of them.
“We usually have anywhere from 15-30 seniors, but this year we have just eight,” Gilbert said. "That means we have a lot of younger kids on the field at all times.”
Gilbert said the new coach at Bartlesville has done an outstanding job with the Bruins, bringing them into Thursday's game at 8-1.
“They’ve been playing really hard, and getting better each week,” he said. “They do a lot of great things on both sides of the ball."
“You can tell, they’re definitely moving in the right direction. It’s going to be a tough game between two evenly matched teams,” he said. “They’re a fairly young team, and so are we, so hopefully that will work out in our favor.”
When asked if he considered this a winnable game, Gilbert replied, “We will have to play very well to be given the opportunity to win."
“If we play well, yes, we can have an opportunity to win it,” he said. “But if we don’t play well, they can get after us, they really can. “Offensively, they’re going to use a lot of 10-personnel, they’re going to run the football, but they have the ability to throw it as well. They have a really good receiver, I believe he’s a sophomore, and so is their quarterback and tailback. They’re getting really good production from those three positions.
Up front, they’re getting the job done, he said.
"They're getting on people, creating lanes to operate their run game,” he said. “Defensively, they pretty much run an odd front."
By way of explanation Gilbert said an odd front is three down linemen with the ability to shift to a five front. He also explained the term 10-personnel.
“That’s four receivers,” he said. “They can give you different looks, defensively, they’re strong and physical, they create collisions. They don’t sit back and wait, they go and create the contact. We’re going to have to play very well, Thursday, I know that. These kids are going to go out there and give it everything they have, I promise.”
Gametime Thursday night at Bartlesville is 7 p.m. The forecast for Bartlesville on Thursday calls for 71 degrees and cloudy at kickoff time, with a 10% chance of some showers. The temperature is expected to drop a few degrees throughout the game, but not enough to really make much difference, and the rain possibilities stay around 10% throughout gametime before increasing later in the night.
