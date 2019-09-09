Tahlequah blasted Poteau, 11-1, Monday in Tahlequah to end a short slide.
The Lady Tigers, who had consecutive losses to Fort Gibson and Durant last week that ended an eight-game winning streak, struck early and often against the Lady Pirates.
They overcame an early 1-0 deficit with six runs in the opening frame and added four more runs in the third to pull away.
Senior McKenna Wofford had a game-high three hits, two of those doubles, and three RBIs carry the lineup. Hailey Enlow and Jayley Ray both contributed with two hits, while six different players drove in one run.
They Lady Tigers, who finished with 12 hits, also had doubles from Mia Allen, Betty Danner, Bailey Jones and Ray, while Savannah Wiggins tripled.
In the pitcher’s circle, Jones allowed one earned run on five hits. The junior had one strikeout and did not issue a walk.
Tahlequah, who improves to 10-8 overall under head coach Chris Ray, scored four of its runs with two outs in the first inning. The Lady Tigers were sparked by back-to-back RBI doubles from Jones and Allen.
Wofford was the catalyst in the third with a two-run double to right field, and Danner followed with a run-scoring double to center.
The Lady Tigers will host Coweta in another contest outside of District 5A-4 play at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Tahlequah is 7-1 in district games after Saturday’s 8-2 setback at Durant. Ray’s group will return to district play Thursday when it travels to McAlester.
