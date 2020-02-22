Tahlequah was strong from start to finish in a 59-26 win over Pryor Friday on senior night at the TMAC in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Class 5A No. 5 Lady Tigers, now 16-7 overall and who close at 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference, never trailed on a night when seniors Kloe Bowin, Kynli Heist and Logan Ross were honored.
"Our senior class has been outstanding for us on and off the court at THS," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "They've worked hard and improved so much in their four years and I'm extremely proud of them."
Bowin and Heist each finished with six points, while Ross added four. Heist knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter, Bowin had one field goal each in the second, third and fourth quarters, and Ross got both of her baskets in the first.
It was a pair of sophomores that provided the bulk of the scoring -- Faith Springwater finished with a game-high 17 points, and Lydia McAlvain also ended in double figures with 13.
"It was a really good week for us," said Qualls, whose team also defeated Glenpool convincingly on Tuesday. "It's helped us kinda get back on track. Tonight was a good win. Faith obviously had a good game for us, and Lydia has really come on."
Tahlequah went on an 8-0 run in the first quarter to build a 15-3 lead behind Ross' two baskets and a 3-pointer by Heist. The Lady Tigers then started the second quarter on another 8-0 run and never looked back as they would extend their lead to 35-12 at halftime.
Bowin started the second with an inside score, McAlvain followed with a pair of free throws, Kacey Fishinghawk added a basket, and Springwater scored inside the paint to give THS a 23-6 cushion at the 4:38 mark.
McAlvain scored eight straight Tahlequah points to help increase the halftime lead. She had back-to-baskets to make it 29-9, and later added a free throw and 3-pointer with 30 seconds left. McAlvain had 10 of her points in the quarter.
The Lady Tigers led by as many as 35 points in the second half after Fishinghawk buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to put THS up 53-18 with 6:23 left in the contest. Fishinghawk went on to finish with seven points.
"It was a good team win, and it's good to get some momentum going heading into next week's regional," Qualls said. "We got some buckets to go early and set up our press, and I thought it really changed the game, took them out of what they wanted to do. Even when they beat the press I thought Kloe played some really great defense underneath the basket."
No. 14 Pryor was paced by Rhett Looney and Kayley Alt's six points apiece.
Tahlequah will host a 5A Regional Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the TMAC. The Lady Tigers will face Glenpool in the nightcap at 8 p.m. McAlester and Claremore will face one another in the opener at 6:30 p.m.
