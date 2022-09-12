Tahlequah goes unscathed in District 5A-4

Tahlequah brushed off Durant Saturday afternoon and finished unscathed in District 5A-4.
Junior catcher Jadyn Buttery delivered a one-out RBI double to left field during the fifth inning to score senior Jayley Ray and lifted the Lady Tigers to a 3-2 victory.
Tahlequah recorded its 20th win of the season, moving to 20-5 overall under head coach Chris Ray. The Lady Tigers, who clinched the district championship Thursday in a 20-1 road win against McAlester, finished at 10-0 in 5A-4.
"That's a quality bunch over there," Ray said of Durant. "They do things the right way. You've got to do things the right way, and you've got to be able to step up in crucial moments and execute and make plays to be able to beat them. We did that.
"Sometimes you've got to win ugly, and that was an ugly win. I'm tickled to be able to run the table, and we guaranteed ourselves the No. 1 seed in a regional. Now, we'll kind of wait and see how that other district shakes out."
Tahlequah was forced to climb out of an early two-run deficit after the Lady Lions scored a pair of runs in the opening frame.
Sophomore first baseman Ameila Miller brought home the game-tying run in the third when she reached on an error that forced in Ray, who got aboard on a walk, and freshman Riley Dotson, who started the rally with a one-out double down the right field line.
Buttery's clutch double during the fifth came on a full-count offering, and followed a double by Dotson and a single from Ray.
"You just got to get the big hit at the right moment, and Jadyn did that in a crucial moment," Ray said.
Dotson paced the Lady Tigers with two hits, while Ray, Buttery, Miller and Mikah Vann each had one.
Vann went the distance in the pitcher's circle, allowing two runs on just three hits in seven innings. The senior left-hander recorded eight strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
"I didn't think Mikah was very sharp in the first inning, then she kind of settled down and the defense made some nice plays behind her," Ray said.
Tahlequah will host the Tahlequah/NSU Festival beginning Thursday. The Lady Tigers face Red Oak and Fairland on day one.
