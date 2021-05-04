Tahlequah golf team advances to state

The Tahlequah High School boys golf team advanced to the Class 5A State Tournament after finishing fourth in a regional tournament in Pryor Monday. From left is THS head coach Nick Baker, Brett Bolin, Dex Dotson, Cade Mashburn, Jack Vance and Ryan Dark.

The Tahlequah High School boys golf team finished fourth in a Class 5A East Regional Monday at Pryor Creek Golf Course and advanced to the state tournament.

Brett Bolin shot a 90-81-171 to pace the Tigers. Cade Mashburn followed with a 88-88-176, Jack Vance shot a 85-95-180, Ryan Dark shot a 96-90-186, and Dex Dotson closed with a 104-88-192.

The state tournament will be held from Wednesday, May 12-13 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa.

