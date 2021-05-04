Tahlequah golf team advances to state

The Tahlequah High School boys golf team finished fourth in a Class 5A East Regional Monday at Pryor Creek Golf Course and advanced to the state tournament.
Brett Bolin shot a 90-81-171 to pace the Tigers. Cade Mashburn followed with a 88-88-176, Jack Vance shot a 85-95-180, Ryan Dark shot a 96-90-186, and Dex Dotson closed with a 104-88-192.
The state tournament will be held from Wednesday, May 12-13 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.