Reid Williams and Andrew Talburt combined for three hits and six RBIs and carried Bishop Kelley to a 14-1 win over Tahlequah Monday in Tulsa.
The Tigers dropped their second straight District 5A-4 game and fell to 11-17 overall under head coach Bret Bouher. They dipped below .500 in district play, falling to 6-7.
Tahlequah senior starting pitcher Caleb Davis struggled, allowing 12 earned runs on 10 hits in 3.2 innings of work. Davis gave up a home run to Williams, finished with five strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
Williams, who drove in three runs, homered to right field with one out in the first inning that gave the Comets (18-12, 9-3) a 3-1 lead.
Bishop Kelley added three more runs in the third and capped the scoring with an eight-run fourth. Talburt had a two-out RBI single to left in the third that extended the Comets’ lead to 5-1 and delivered a two-out, two-run single to right that made it 10-1 in the fourth.
The Comets also got a complete-game performance from starting pitcher Clay Armour. Armour gave up one earned run on four hits. He recorded five punchouts and did not issue a walk.
Tahlequah’s lone run came in the opening frame on a Tanner Christian single to center field that brought home Dylan Leep, who led off the contest with a single to center.
The Tigers, who committed five errors, had one hit apiece from Christian, Leep, Davis and Luke Chaffin.
Cameron Talburt, Andrew Talburt, Eric Thompson and Gabe Harju had two hits apiece to pace the Comets’ lineup. Thompson doubled and knocked in two runs.
Eli Gibson faced four batters in relief for the Tigers. Gibson allowed one earned run on one hit, struck out one and walked one.
The two teams will play again Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah.
