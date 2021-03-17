Both Tahlequah track teams had good results in their first outings at the Glenpool High School Track & Field Invitational on Friday, March 12.
The Lady Tigers had four first-place finishes and claimed a team title with 174 points, and the Tigers finished first in one event and placed fourth as a team with 59 points.
Freshman McKenna Hood took top honors in both the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs. Hood ran a 2:31.10 in the 800, and a 5:36.19 in the 1600. Ann Kliest was first in the long jump with a result of 15-00.50.
The Lady Tigers also placed first in the 4x800 meter relay, finishing with a time of 11:13.37.
The Tigers were paced by Trae Baker’s first-place finish in the 800 meter run. Baker ran a 2:06.39.
The girls had four second-place finishes — Alexa McClure (shot put), Kerstyn Thompson (high jump), Emma Maxwell (3200 meter run) and 4x100 meter relay team, and eight that finished third — Skyla Wilson (discus throw), Abigail Johnson (pole vault), 4x400 meter relay team, Victoria Pham (300 meter hurdles), Cheyenne Christie (100 meter dash), 4x200 meter relay team, Lauren Jones (100 meter hurdles) and Anabelle McKenna (long jump).
The 4x800 meter relay team finished second for the boys, while Rockey Hensley (shot put) and Eddie Barnes (800 meter run) each had third-place finishes.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers will have their next meet on Friday, March 26 in Muskogee.
