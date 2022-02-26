TULSA — A fast start and a strong finish ignited Tahlequah Saturday at John Q. Hammons Arena in Tulsa as the Lady Tigers defeated Westmoore, 61-49, to advance to a Class 6A Regional Tournament championship game.
Tahlequah, who had four players finish in double figures, including a game-high 24 points from senior guard Smalls Goudeau, won its 15th consecutive game and improved to 22-2 under head coach David Qualls.
The No. 2 seed Lady Tigers will play top-seeded Tulsa Union Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regional final at the UMAC in Tulsa. Union defeated fourth-seeded Jenks, 45-34, in Saturday’s nightcap.
“We were ready to play and got off to a good start,” Qualls said. “We played well enough to win and advance, but we’ll have to be better Tuesday.”
Goudeau scored 15 of her points over the final eight minutes and went 8 for 9 from the free throw line. The University of Texas Arlington signee had nine points in the opening quarter and buried a pair of 3-pointers.
“[Smalls] did a good job of attacking and getting to the free throw line,” Qualls said. “It’s something we’ve been stressing on her to do. We got to the free throw line a lot as a group tonight, but we’ve got to shoot them better.”
Tahlequah went 12 of 20 from the free throw line as a team. Goudeau was 6 for 7 during the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers, who scored the game’s first nine points and jumped out to a 22-3 lead, also received 12 points from sophomore forward Kori Rainwater, 11 from senior guard Lydia McAlvain and 10 from senior forward Faith Springwater. McAlvain and Springwater combined for five 3-pointers in the first half.
Westmoore (7-17) was paced by Jaiden Smith’s team-high 19 points. Dee Frost followed with 12 points, and Makayla Jackson added 10.
