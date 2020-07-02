Tahlequah Middle School fastpitch softball tryouts will take place on Monday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tryouts for seventh and eighth grader student-athletes and will be held at the high school softball field.
Prospective players will be required to fill out an information sheet upon arrival. In addition, a temperature screening and health questionnaire shall be completed as players arrive.
Student-athletes should be prepared with proper equipment for a softball workout. Necessary equipment includes spikes/cleats, softball pants (no shorts), a t-shirt (no tank tops), softball glove and their own water bottle. Bats will be provided for tryouts if the student-athlete does not have one of its own.
Evaluations will be made during the workout and the coaching staff will contact the participant directly, using the phone number provided on the information sheet. For participants who make the team, practice for the upcoming fastpitch season will begin on July 15.
Prospective players need to complete the necessary paperwork and have a current physical. The required paperwork can be found at tahlequahschools.org under the “Athletics” tab. The required forms include the following: Emergency Release Form, Parents or Guardian of Athlete Release Form, Sudden Cardiac Awareness Information Sheet, New Student Form, Physical Form and Tahlequah Tiger Parent Guidelines.
For more information, contact Tahlequah Middle School head coach Shayla Stewart by phone (918) 822-4970, or email at stewarts@tahlequahschools.org.
