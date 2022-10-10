Tahlequah will open its sixth straight Class 5A State Tournament appearance Thursday against Guthrie in a 6:30 p.m. start on Integris Field at USA Hall of Fame Stadium.
The Lady Tigers, who are 30-9 overall under head coach Chris Ray, are coming off a sweep in a 5A East Regional Tournament where they defeated Tulsa Hale and Sapulpa twice by a combined score of 44-4.
Guthrie will enter play at 25-8 overall. The Bluejays won three of four games in their 5A Regional, starting with a 25-0 win over Southeast Oklahoma City. They defeated Bishop McGuinness, 6-4, and needed an if-necessary game to finish off Alutus, 10-0.
If Tahlequah defeats Guthrie and advances to its first semifinal in the last six years, it would face the Coweta/Durant winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Coweta and Durant meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The other opening round games Thursday include Piedmont/Duncan at 11 a.m., and Carl Albert/Pryor at 1:30 p.m.
