Tahlequah opens postseason play Wednesday

Tahlequah begins postseason play Wednesday when it hosts a Class 5A East Regional Tournament.
The Lady Tigers, who closed their regular season Monday with a 4-0 shutout win at Fort Gibson and also picked up their fifth straight win, will enter the regional tournament at 24-9 overall under head coach Chris Ray.
Tahlequah secured a District 5A-4 championship on Sept. 22 with a 9-0 win at Shawnee to earn a No. 1 seed. It was the program's first district title since 2013.
Joining the Lady Tigers in the regional will be second-seeded Collinsville, No. 3 seed McAlester and fourth-seeded Tulsa Nathan Hale.
Tahlequah will open the regional against Hale at noon Wednesday, and Collinsville will take on McAlester at 2 p.m. The two losers will play 4 p.m., and two winners will meet at 6 p.m.
Hale (1-13) went winless in District 5A-3 games at 0-12 and the only win of the season came against Tulsa Will Rogers to close the regular season.
Collinsville finished fourth in 5A-3 with a 7-7 mark. The Lady Cardinals, who went 14-21 overall, have dropped their last three games after winning their previous seven.
Tahlequah defeated McAlester twice by scores of 11-1 in 5A-4. McAlester is 10-20 overall and went 3-7 in district games.
Prior to Monday's win over Fort Gibson, Tahlequah defeated both Stigler (7-0) and Skiatook (4-2) Friday at the Bixby Festival.
Amelia Miller drove in Mia Allen from third base for the go-ahead run in an International Tiebreaker during the seventh inning in the win over Skiatook. The Lady Tigers added an insurance run when Miller scored on a Jayley Ray sacrifice fly to right field.
Tahlequah, who received an RBI single from Charlea Cochran in the second inning, finished with seven hits. Lexi Hannah led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance.
Junior pitcher Mikah Vann earned a complete-game win.
Against Stigler, Ray drove in five runs behind a second inning three-run double and a two-run double in the fifth. Hannah had a game-high three hits, while Ray, Vann, Jadyn Buttery and Madi Matthews each followed with two hits.
Vann went the distance to pick up a complete-game shutout. In six innings, Vann recorded four strikeouts and gave up four hits.
