Tahlequah outlasts Bishop Kelley in marathon

Brody Bouher delivered a walk-off RBI single and carried Tahlequah to a 6-5 extra-inning marathon win over Bishop Kelley Tuesday in Tahlequah.
Bouher drove in Brayden Northington from third base with one out in the 11th inning and it came on a 1-0 offering by Bishop Kelley relief pitcher Andrew Talburt with the bases loaded.
The final run was the only time the Tigers led in 11 innings. They trailed 3-0 after two complete innings, were down 4-3 going into the last-half of the seventh, and were behind 5-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Tahlequah, who suffered a 14-1 loss to the Comets Monday in Tulsa, completed District 5A-4 play with a 7-7 mark and improved to 12-17 overall under head coach Bret Bouher.
Bouher, a senior and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College signee, finished with two hits in the contest and was one of three players to drive in a pair of runs. Bouher evened the score at 3-3 in the fifth on a double to left field that scored Race Stopp.
Tyler Joice brought home Bradley Pruitt for the game-tying run in the seventh on a groundout. Pruitt walked to start the inning, stole second base and advanced to third on an error to set the table.
Stopp, who finished 2 for 5 at the plate and had two RBIs, was the catalyst in the ninth. He singled to right with one out to bring home Luke Chaffin and got the Tigers even at 5-5. Chaffin started the inning with a walk on four pitches.
Stopp got the scoring started for the Tigers in the third inning with a triple to center field that allowed Pruitt to score from first base. Pruitt led off with a four-pitch walk. Tahlequah got to within 3-2 on a Joice groundout to shortstop that pushed across Stopp.
Senior starting pitcher Tanner Christian allowed three earned runs on six hits in six innings. Christian registered 11 strikeouts and issued four walks. Christian also had two hits in four trips at the plate.
Joice joined Bouher and Stopp with two RBIs, and Pruitt got on base four times in five plate appearances on walks.
Northington earned the win in three scoreless innings of relief. He gave up one hit, collected six strikeouts and walked three. In middle relief, Shaw Thornton allowed one unearned run on two hits in two innings. Thornton fanned two batters and issued one free pass.
The Comets, who committed seven errors, were led offensively by Cameron Talburt. Talburt went 2 for 5 with a double and knocked in a pair of runs.
Andrew Talburt took the loss in relief. Talburt gave up one earned run on three hits in 4.1 innings of work. He finished with eight strikeouts and walked three.
The Tigers will go back on the road Thursday when they take on Bixby. Tahlequah will face Ketchum on Monday, May 3 to conclude regular season play.
