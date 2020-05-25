The Tahlequah Recreational Soccer Club has chosen to discontinue the 2020 spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club has felt the impact on the ability to maintain social distancing and has moved to put players’ health and safety first.
With the exception of two teams who were able to maintain enough interest and felt comfortable moving forward, all activities have been discontinued. Though players may remain active through the end of the seasonal year and participate in any upcoming tournaments, team events have been canceled and the following refund options are available:
If the player plans on returning in the fall, your registration fee paid for spring can be applied to fall season. Simply email the club registrar to make the request.
Full refunds (and/or partial refunds of $40 for those who paid annually for the 2019-2020 seasonal year) are available upon requests by emailing the club registrar: player name, parent/guardian name and mailing address (excludes and processing fee paid to Blue Sombrero for processing credit/debit cards).
If you would like to donate your players’ fees back into the club in an effort to ensure the success of the club continues to grow, no action is required. A donation receipt may be acquired by emailing the club registrar.
Requests will not be accepted via Facebook Messenger or text in an effort to ensure adequate processing or refunds.
