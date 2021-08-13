Tahlequah nearly took every set in its volleyball season openers Friday at the Coweta Tournament.
The Lady Tigers swept matches against Glenpool (25-17, 25-20), Sapulpa (25-18, 25-19) and Coweta (25-16, 25-21), and defeated Lawton MacArthur (21-25, 25-18, 15-13) in three sets.
Against MacArthur, Dorothy Swearingen recorded a team-high 19 kills, while Kori Rainwater followed with seven. Lydia McAlvain had 31 assists and seven digs. Swearingen also led the way with 13 digs, and McAlvain had five serve aces.
Swearingen and Rainwater each had seven kills against Sapulpa, while McAlvain ended with six. McAlvain added 25 assists, Emma Sherron led with three digs, and Swearingen had two serve aces.
Swearingen posted nine kills against Glenpool, while four different players — Gracie Brewer, Faith Springwater, Sherron, McAlvain and Rainwater — each had four. Rainwater had a pair of blocks, MclAvain led with 26 assists, Brewer had a team-best six digs, and Swearingen collected three serve aces.
Against Coweta, Swearingen had team highs in kills (10), digs (seven) and serve aces (four). McAlvain led with 26 assists, Rainwater added six kills, Brewer recorded four digs, and both Rainwater and Sherron contributed with two serve aces.
The Lady Tigers visit Collinsville Tuesday, Aug. 17, and host Claremore Thursday, Aug. 19 in their home opener at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.