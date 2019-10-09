Mikah Vann throws a perfect game; Betty Danner records four hits and six RBIs in the Lady Tigers’ easy 26-0 win over Tulsa Edison
Mikah Vann tossed a perfect game and Tahlequah pounded out 16 hits in a dominating postseason opener Wednesday afternoon as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 26-0 win over Tulsa Edison to start the Class 5A Tahlequah Regional Tournament.
The top-seeded Lady Tigers, who move to 20-16 overall under head coach Chris Ray, scored 14 runs in the first inning to set the tone.
Vann, a freshman, retired all 15 batters she faced and collected 11 strikeouts over five innings.
Betty Danner and Mia Allen propelled the offense with a combined eight hits.
Danner knocked in a team-high six runs, two of those coming on a second-inning home run that cleared the left field wall and gave the Lady Tigers a 16-0 lead. Danner also had a pair of doubles. The junior second baseman now has 11 hits over her last 15 at-bats with 12 RBIs.
Allen, who also entered the game with a hot bat, went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with four runs scored and two runs batted in. Allen is hitting .647 over her last four games and has driven in eight runs.
Senior McKenna Wofford added a pair of hits from the top of the lineup, including an inside-the-park home run, and finished with two RBIs. Christeny Holt knocked in three runs, and Vann followed with two RBIs.
In the first-inning outburst, the Lady Tigers had six hits and reached base eight times on walks. Danner brought home three runs on a double and single, and Allen, Lexi Hannah, Jayley Ray and Bailey Jones each had RBI singles.
Tahlequah added seven runs in the third inning, pushed across three in the second, and had single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Lady Tigers will face the Claremore/Tulsa Memorial winner at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
