Tahlequah seniors Brody Bouher and Tanner Christian have been named Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Class 5A All-Stars.
Bouher and Christian, who are also 5A-4 All-District selections along with senior infielder Caleb Davis and junior catcher Tyler Joice, helped the Tigers to a 13-20 record in their final season.
Bouher, chosen as an outfielder, hit .425 in 27 games and led Tahlequah with 35 runs scored and 19 stolen bases. The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College signee, who missed nearly eight games with an ankle injury, finished with 36 hits, eight doubles, three triples, 15 RBIs and posted a .514 on-base percentage.
Christian was selected as an infielder. He led the team with a .448 batting average and .540 on-base percentage. Christian, a Rose State College signee, knocked in a team-high 35 runs and had 43 hits, including 13 doubles, one triple and one homerun in 33 games played.
Davis, who will join Christian at Rose State, had a .250 batting average with 17 runs scored, a pair of doubles, one triple, one homerun and 26 runs batted in across 33 games.
Joice hit .253 with five doubles, one triple, 19 RBIs, 21 runs scored and stole six bases in 26 games.
Bouher, Christian and Davis were also chosen to the Three Rivers Coaches Association All-Star team.
The Tigers played just five games in 2020 due to COVID-19 under then-first-year head coach Bret Bouher.
“COVID was tough on a lot of things, but it definitely had an effect on our baseball program, not being able to play for much of last year,” Bret Bouher said. “I’m proud of our three seniors and Tyler for what they accomplished. The three seniors are going on to play college baseball and I wish them the best of luck. It was a lot of fun being around them. Hopefully they’ll all pursue good things and move on to the next level or the next phase of their lives and have a good time.”
