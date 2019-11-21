Tahlequah’s Kloe Bowin inks with Rogers State

Tahlequah senior Kloe Bowin signed a National Letter of Intent with Rogers State University Wednesday afternoon at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Bowin, a three-sport standout, will play basketball with the Hillcats. She also had offers from Northeastern State and Southern Nazarene and was at one time committed to NSU.
“The biggest thing was I wanted to connect with the team and the coaches, and I felt like I fit in the best with Rogers,” Bowin said. “I immediately felt a connection with the girls. The coaches were amazing. I could tell they really, really wanted me there and it made me feel welcomed, and they’re going to take care of me. It’s away, but my parents can still come to every home game.”
“She’s going to a really good program, and the MIAA’s the best Division II conference in the country, really,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “She’s got the size for it, the athleticism, the length. That stuff we can’t coach.”
Bowin, averaged 7.5 points and four rebounds in her junior season with the Lady Tigers. She’s been on two state tournament teams and played a key role on last year’s 19-8 area final team.
“Kloe’s just gotten better every year since she’s been here,” Qualls said. “She got a little taste of varsity action her freshman year on that state semifinal team which she got to play in that state semifinal game at the Mabee Center. She’s been apart of some really good teams. Her sophomore year, she got better and spot started some and played some huge minutes. She had a big year last year when she was a full-time starter.”
Bowin, a 2018-19 Metro Lakes Conference honorable mention selection, will have the opportunity to contribute right away for Rogers State.
“They’re kinda wanting to use me right off the bat,” Bowin said. “[Head coach Kyle Bent] said that my freshman year I’ll come in ready to make an impact. He’s ready to use me.”
As a junior, the 6-foot-2 forward shot 45 percent overall from the floor and 75 percent from the free throw line. She led the Lady Tigers with 27 blocked shots.
“Her game’s developed and she’s gotten better every year,” Qualls said. “She’s added more dimensions to her game.”
Rogers State is currently 2-3 on the season under head coach Kyle Bent, who is in his second year. The Hillcats, now in the MIAA, went 14-14 overall and 7-7 in the Heartland Conference last season and earned a No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.