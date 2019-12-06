Tahlequah's McKenna Wofford inks with Connors

Tahlequah senior McKenna Wofford signed with Connors State College Thursday where she will continue her fastpitch softball career.
Wofford, the lone senior on the Lady Tigers' 2019 Class 5A State Tournament team, was named an Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State selection in November.
Also selected as the 2019 District 5A-4 Player of the Year, Wofford led Tahlequah in a large number of offensive categories. The third baseman hit .509 with seven home runs, 16 doubles, 49 runs scored and drove in 45 runs. She also posted a .599 on-base average.
"I've had the pleasure of coaching her for two years now and from the first day I stepped on campus here, she just improved so much week to week," Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. "I'm really excited for her. I don't think she's reached her full potential yet. I'm really excited she's getting the opportunity to further her career."
"Connors is a program that's really close, and I think she wanted to stay close to home," Ray added. "I'm glad that they've given her the opportunity to further her career in an area where her parents are going to get to watch. I think she'll fit in there, she knows a lot of the kids that's on that particular team. She's played travel ball with a lot of them as well as high school ball."
Wofford had 18 multi-hit games, including a pair of four-hit outings. She had two stretches of five straight games where she had two or more hits.
"[Connors] is a really good athletic program and I like the coaches there, it's close to home and it has nursing, which is what I want to do," Wofford said. "I just kinda all fell into place."
Wofford helped lead the Lady Tigers to a 22-18 overall record. The state tournament appearance was the third straight for the program.
