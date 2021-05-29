Tahlequah’s Miller, Carroll earn OCA Tennis All-State honors

Tahlequah High School tennis players, from left to right, are Jaden Carroll, Blake Boer, Trenton Miller and Brice Miggleto.

Tahlequah tennis players Trenton Miller and Jaden Carroll were selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association East All-State Team after wrapping up their careers with Class 5A State Tournament appearances.

Miller was a two-time state tournament qualifier and posted a 14-3 record as a senior in No. 1 singles. He finished second in the regional tournament and finished eighth in the state tournament.

Carroll went to the state tournament three times in his career with the Tigers. Competing in No. 1 doubles along with teammate Blake Boer, Carroll went 10-6 this season and finished fourth in the regional tournament. He placed eighth at state. Carroll and Boer went on to upset the No. 4 seed in the first round at state.

In No. 2 singles, Brice Miggleto finished fourth at the regional tournament and had a 9-7 record this season.

The Tigers are coached by Cody Ryals.

