Tahlequah’s Miller, Carroll earn OCA Tennis All-State honors

Tahlequah tennis players Trenton Miller and Jaden Carroll were selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association East All-State Team after wrapping up their careers with Class 5A State Tournament appearances.
Miller was a two-time state tournament qualifier and posted a 14-3 record as a senior in No. 1 singles. He finished second in the regional tournament and finished eighth in the state tournament.
Carroll went to the state tournament three times in his career with the Tigers. Competing in No. 1 doubles along with teammate Blake Boer, Carroll went 10-6 this season and finished fourth in the regional tournament. He placed eighth at state. Carroll and Boer went on to upset the No. 4 seed in the first round at state.
In No. 2 singles, Brice Miggleto finished fourth at the regional tournament and had a 9-7 record this season.
The Tigers are coached by Cody Ryals.
