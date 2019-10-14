Victory Christian defeated Tahlequah in three sets (25-7, 25-8, 25-10) to end the Lady Tigers’ season Monday in a Class 5A Regional Tournament in Tulsa.
Tahlequah, who closes its season at 13-17 overall under head coach Don Ogden, defeated Oklahoma City Southeast in four sets (25-12, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14) to advance to the regional final.
In the win over Southeast, Josie Foster led with 12 kills, while both Natalee Porter and Faith Springwater followed with eight. Lydia McAlvain led with 39 assists. Foster had 16 digs, and Kloe Bowin and eight digs apiece. Foster had a team-high six serve aces, and Bowin ended with four.
