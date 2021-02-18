Tahlequah scheduled to play at Pryor Friday in regular season finales

The Tahlequah basketball teams are scheduled to play at Pryor Friday evening where they will conclude their regular seasons.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers had scheduled games at Claremore on Thursday canceled due to weather conditions. Following Friday’s games, they will turn their attention to the postseason.
The second-ranked Lady Tigers, 17-2 overall and Metro Conference Lakes champions with a 10-0 mark, will host a Class 5A East Regional Tournament for a fifth straight year under head coach David Qualls. They begin with Tulsa Edison in an 8 p.m. tipoff Thursday, Feb. 25th at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Joining the Lady Tigers in the regional tournament will be Tulsa Will Rogers and Collinsville. The two teams will open the regional in a 6 p.m. start on the same day.
Tahlequah has won its last 10 games, which is a season-best stretch of wins. The Lady Tigers defeated Claremore, 56-16, Saturday at the TMAC.
Pryor, ranked 12th, enters Friday’s contest at 12-6 overall and 6-3 in conference play. Tahlequah defeated Pryor, 61-41, on Friday, on Feb. 2 at the TMAC.
The No. 17 Tigers go into Friday’s contest against Pryor 10-9 overall and 6-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference under first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick.
Tahlequah will be at the Sapulpa Regional Tournament beginning Friday, Feb. 26. The Tigers will take on Claremore in a 6 p.m. tipoff, while Sapulpa and Durant will take on one another in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
The Tigers defeated Claremore, 54-48, in their last outing on Saturday at the TMAC.
Pryor is ranked 18th with a 13-4 overall mark and 6-2 record in the Metro Lakes Conference. Pryor defeated Tahlequah, 51-40, in the last game it played on Feb. 2 at the TMAC.
Tahlequah has won two straight games and five of its last six.
