Tahlequah second graders defeat SDC in Super Bowl

The second grade Tahlequah Tigers came full circle this season as they were able to beat every opponent but one during the regular season, with that opponent being South Delaware County (Colcord), who beat the Tigers in a triple-overtime game, 19-18.
The Tigers were happy to get a rematch last Saturday and they wouldn't be beat twice. The championship game proved to be a defensive showdown with only one score coming all game.
The Tahlequah Tigers came away with a 7-0 win over SDC to win the Super Bowl in the second grade Green Country Youth Football Association Playoffs. The Tigers went 9-1 on the season.
The Tigers' score came on an 11-yard touchdown run by quarterback Stetson Moore after a holding penalty, and Hayden Justice scored on a run for the extra point.
