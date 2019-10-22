Tahlequah second graders defeat SDC in Super Bowl

Courtesy Photo

The Tahlequah Tigers second grade football team defeated South Delaware County, 7-0, last Saturday to win the Super Bowl. On the front row, left to right, are Maverick Davis, Kason Poe, Letian Zhang, Kobe Timmons, Kia Whitekiller, Caden Ryals, John Lee Fields, Jonah Billy, Cash Ryals and Aden Cobb. On the middle row, left to right, are Bentley Hughes, Stetson Moore, Weston Ward, Nathan Yerton, Hayden Justice, Nolan Hood, Brad Duncan, Hayden Beierle and Brighton Harp. Coaches standing, left to right, are assistant Kyle Moore, head coach Aaron Langworthy anda ssistant James Fields.