Tahlequah will finally return to its home field Thursday after a lengthy layoff.
The Lady Tigers, who suffered a 15-6 loss at Owasso Tuesday, have played 17 consecutive games on the road. Sitting at 16-12 overall, they went 9-8 during their stretch away from home.
It’s a welcomed change for head coach Chris Ray.
“We’re excited to be back home,” Ray said Wednesday. “With middle school baseball and high school baseball playing so many home games…we try not to play at the same time. It’s just kind of worked out that way.
“For the style that we play, our home field, it’s good for us to play at home. We don’t hit a lot of home runs and that plays to our advantage on a bigger field like ours. We’re looking forward to it.”
Tahlequah is also in position to host a Class 6A Regional Tournament with its current No. 7 ranking.
In Tuesday’s loss to Owasso, the Lady Tigers finished with 12 hits. They were led by Hailey Enlow and Maddy Parish, who each had three hits. Jayley Ray and Mia Allen, who both drove in two runs, followed with two hits apiece. Enlow and Parish each knocked in one run.
Tahlequah committed two errors, and Owasso pulled away with a six-run sixth inning.
The Lady Tigers host both Muskogee and Fort Gibson Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. Tahlequah hasn’t faced Muskogee this season. The Lady Tigers have split games with Fort Gibson.
“Tomorrow will be a good test for us,” Ray said. “Muskogee is going to do things right, and Fort Gibson just manhandled us the last time we played them.”
Tahlequah soccer teams swept at Bartlesville: The Tigers and Lady Tigers both suffered road losses at Bartlesville Tuesday.
The Tigers fell 2-1 to the Bruins and got their lone score unassisted from Zeke Guerrero at the 16:16 mark of the half that tied the score.
Bartlesville scored the game-winning goal at the 35:42 mark, and scored the game's first goal at the 14:02 point of the second half.
The Bruins finished with 19 shots, 10 of those on goal, while Tahlequah had five shots on goal. Tigers' goalkeeper Jacob Foreman had eight saves.
The loss is the fourth straight for the Tigers, who fell to 3-7 overall and 0-3 in District 6A-4.
The Lady Tigers fell to 4-6 overall and 1-2 in 6A-4 with a 5-0 loss to the Lady Bruins.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will be at home for the first time since March 22 when they host Owasso Friday in 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. starts at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Tigers win Tahlequah Invitational title: The Tahlequah boys golf team shot a 351 and captured the Tahlequah Invitational championship Tuesday at Cherokee Springs Golf Course.
Freshman Kaden Tibbetts shot an 80 and tied for second place on the individual leaderboard. Junior Cade Mashburn followed at seven strokes behind with an 89, junior Ryan Dark and senior Dex Dotson each shot a 91, and freshman Noah Taylor finished at 92.
Wagoner finished second in the team standings with a 354, and the Jenks junior varsity was third with a 367.
