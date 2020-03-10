Tahlequah starts the year off 2-0 in girls soccer after traveling to Catoosa on March 3 and defending its home field against Edison Preparatory High School Tuesday night in its home opener at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Class 5A Lady Tigers fend off the visiting Class 5A Lady Eagles and beat them 2-0. The Lady Eagles were coming off a 0-4 loss to Bartlesville in the Edison Green and White Championship.
At the 29:13 mark in the first half, sophomore forward Kaili Crawford scored within five yards of the goal. Junior forward Carmen Sierra earned the assist while passing the ball to Crawford while the opposing goalkeeper was away from the goal.
With only 59 seconds left in the half, Emma Lindstrom knocked the ball into the goal with her head to put the Lady Tigers up 2-0. Senior goalkeeper Kayleigh Duncan had four saves in between the Lady Tigers' goals. Duncan had five more saves in the scoreless second half.
"We'd like to continue seeing our aggressiveness and our anticipation," said head coach Stephanie Self. "We're a really young team and we're playing at a really high level, so we'd like to keep that going and continue to play our game."
Tahlequah will look to continue their winning streak when they travel to McAlister on March 24th for the 5:30 p.m. kick-off. McAlister is 2-1 coming off a 9-1 win over Poteau.
Lady Tigers 4,
Lady Indians 0
Tahlequah traveled to Catoosa on March 3 for the season opener and left with a 4-0 win.
Junior midfielder Madison Taylor got the Lady Tigers on the board in the first half. The team held on to a 1-0 lead entering halftime.
"We started the game with a little bit of hesitation," said Self. "We were trying to feel out the other team, but we want to control the game. At halftime, we talked to them about their work ethic and controlling the pace of the game and they really blew the game open. They applied it, they took it and they ran with it. They're super coachable."
Senior midfielder Paige Flynn scored within 45 seconds of the second half. Sierra made a goal in the second half then Flynn made the final goal of the game.
Boys
Tigers 1, Eagles 2
Tahlequah falls to 1-1 after the visiting Edison Preparatory High School beat them 2-1 Tuesday at Doc Wadley Stadium. It was a tightly contested match that was decided in the final minutes of regulation.
The Class 5A Tigers could not overcome the Class 5A Eagles despite the early advantage.
"I thought it was a solid performance all around from the boys," said head coach Greg Hall. "We played a quality team from Edison. Potentially, Edison could be the district champs, they're going to compete for district champions. I'm not disappointed, not one bit."
Junior midfielder Cristian Najar put the Tigers on the scoreboard early. Najar knocked in the ball at the 26:30 marks to put the team up 1-0. However, the Eagles quickly answered back with a scored of their own at the 14:19 mark. A would-be Tigers goal was called back for a player being offsides which ended the half tied 1-1.
It looked as if the game would have been settled by penalty kicks after regulation, but the Eagles knocked in the final goal with 2:09 left in the game.
Tahlequah is now focused on their upcoming game against McAlister and plans to study their film to find improvements that can be made. Tahlequah will travel to McAlister on March 24th for the 7:30 p.m. kick-off. McAlister is 2-0 coming off a 4-2 OT win against Heavner.
"I like the fight in the boys," said Hall. "They competed for all 80 minutes and the entire team grew from this game tonight. It was a solid overall performance, but now everything is focused on McAlister right now."
