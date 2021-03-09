Tahlequah defeated Tulsa Edison, 6-1, Tuesday in Tulsa to pick up its second straight win to begin the season.
The Lady Tigers, under first-year head coach Stacie Grooms, opened their season with a 4-3 road win against Wagoner on March 2.
Senior Madison Taylor scored three of Tahlequah’s goals against Edison to push her season total to five. Taylor, a Northeastern State signee, also added an assist on Tuesday.
“She had a good night,” Grooms said. “She controls a lot of what we do on the offensive end of the field. We have a lot of girls that can go score, but Madison is a really important part of that happening.”
The Lady Tigers, who had 21 shots on goal and led 2-0 at halftime, also got a goal each from Carmen Sierra, Emma Lindstrom and Kaya Heist. Brynlee Coppin had an assist, and goalkeeper Lindsey Willard recorded two saves. Tahlequah had possession in over 80 percent of the contest.
“The wind was a big factor tonight, so you either had a pretty big advantage or pretty big disadvantage,” Grooms said. “We played against the wind pretty well. I thought we did what we wanted to do and dominated the game pretty well.
“We’re still working on spreading the field out, but I felt pretty good about tonight. The main thing was ball control, and we handled ourselves well.”
Grooms said this one of the more experienced teams she’s coached. The Lady Tigers have a wealth of juniors and seniors.
“I have quite a few juniors and seniors that have experience on the club level,” Grooms said. “This is probably one of the most experienced teams I’ve ever coached, and that’s really going to help us this season.”
Tahlequah will be off until after spring break and return to play McAlester on Tuesday, March 23 in its home opener at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Tigers suffer first loss: Tahlequah fell to Edison, 4-2, and dropped its first game of the season Tuesday in Tulsa.
The Tigers received goals from Cesar Sierra and Matt Munoz, and Sierra had an assist.
Tahlequah, who blanked Wagoner, 6-0, in its season opener on March 2 in Wagoner, will host McAlester in its home opener at Doc Wadley Stadium on March 23.
