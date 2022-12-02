TAHLEQUAH SPLIT: Lady Tigers defend home turf; Tigers try hard, but come up short

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers and the Tahlequah Tigers clashed with the Coweta Tigers in the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Friday night. The Lady Tigers won 67-55, while the Tiger boys lost 64-56.
The Tahlequah Lady Tigers started strong and finished strong in TMAC against Coweta, eventually defeating the visiting Lady Tigers 67-55.
The local Lady Tigers rattled home 21 points in the first quarter, including a 6-0 run as the period ended, 21-12. Jayden Buttery led the way with eight points, while Kori Rainwater powered home seven, and Madi Matthews added a couple of treys for six.
The Lady Tigers continued their dominance throughout most of the second quarter, eventually nursing their lead to 40-23.
That’s when, according to Tahlequah Head Coach David Qualls, the girls started allowing too many open looks and uncontested shots. The bottom line was that Coweta went on a 10-0 run that carried over into the first three points of the second half, cutting a Tahlequah halftime lead of 40-30 down to 40-33.
A quick timeout by Qualls turned things around, and from that point the Lady Tigers outscored their opponents 27-22 for the final margin of victory.
Interestingly enough, after the guard tandem of Matthews and Talyn Dick scored 14 points in the first half, they didn’t score in the second. However, they saw and utilized their passing lanes, dishing it inside to Buttery and Rainwater, who between them scored all but four of the Lady Tigers’ 27 second-half points. Qualls added the other four.
Rainwater led the charge with 26 points, and Buttery finished with 22. Matthews scored 11, Qualls added five, and Dick had three.
The Tigers could never quite control the quick-driving guards of Coweta, although they did carry a lead throughout part of the first quarter. Coweta got untracked, however, and led 24-16 at the end of the quarter. By halftime, Coweta led 35-26, and nursed it to 44-32 at the end of three periods.Tahlequah’s Tigers turned in on in the fourth, and managed to win the quarter, 24-20, but it was too little, too late.
Hayden Smith led the Tigers with 15 hard-earned points. Brycen Smith and Shaun Young each finished with eight, the trio of Zeke Guellero, Cale Matlock, and Lukas Wooldridge each added six, Cole Robertson scored five, and Donovan Smith finished with two.
Coach Quinn Wooldridge said the Tigers are basically a big, physical team. Coweta was just the opposite, he said, and the Tigers just could never find a way to stop them.
“That’s not the last team we’ll come up against that plays like that,” Wooldridge said. “We have to get better at finding ways to defend against that kind of team.”
