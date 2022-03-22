Tahlequah upended Sapulpa, 2-0, Tuesday at Doc Wadley Stadium behind two goals from Sammy Mejia and four saves from goalkeeper Jacob Foreman.
The Tigers evened their season record to 2-2 under head coach Greg Hall.
Mejia scored a goal in each half with his second coming off an assist by Juan Falcon at the 35:14 mark. His first score was unassisted at the 40:18 point of the first half.
Tahlequah had seven shots on goal compared to Sapulpa's four. Zack Marzullo had three shots on goal, and Mejia, who had four points, scored on both of his attempts.
The Tigers will play at the Collinsville Tournament Thursday before beginning District 6A-4 play with a road contest against Tulsa Booker T. Washington on April 1.
Lady Tigers fall to Sapulpa: Tahlequah suffered its second straight loss Tuesday in girls soccer since starting the season with back-to-back wins.
Sapulpa scored a late goal to derail the Lady Tigers, 2-1, in what was a scoreless first half at Doc Wadley Stadium. Tahlequah, who fell to 2-2 under head coach Stacie Grooms, was coming off a 2-0 shutout loss to Coweta after defeating Stilwell and Wagoner to begin the season.
Gracie Kimble had the Lady Tigers' lone goal on a corner assist from Mena Aldridge to tie the contest at 1-1 in the second half. Sapulpa's winning goal came with four minutes remaining.
The Lady Tigers missed scoring opportunities with eight shots on goal. Goalkeeper Linzi Woolard finished with eight saves.
"I was pleased with our effort. We worked really super hard all night long," Grooms said. "I played about 15 kids and all 15 of them worked their butts off.
"We did not possess the ball well tonight. Coming off spring break, we looked a little bit rusty and played a little too much kick ball, and Sapulpa just possessed the ball better than we did. They were also a little bit better about getting position than we were and they were really good about forcing us off of the ball."
Grooms likes where her team is at after graduating six seniors from last year's group.
"We graduated pretty heavy, so this year's team is kind of young," she said. "It's kind of a little bit of a rebuilding year for us, but so far this season, I feel like we've beat the teams we were supposed to beat. I think we played pretty well in the 50/50 games against Coweta and again tonight."
Kimble, a junior, is Tahlequah's leading scorer through four games, while senior Emma Lindstrom has solidified the middle of the field and senior Ellee Davenport has been the team's top defender.
"Gracie is really slippery up front, and she's really good at taking someone one on one and setting somebody else up," Grooms said. "Lindstrom does a really good job of controlling the middle of the field. She was a defender last year, and she's somebody on the team that creates a lot of good goal scoring situations. Ellie's a four-year starter on the back line and I don't know how many times she's saved us every game."
The Lady Tigers will be in Collinsville Thursday to play Mannford. They visit Tulsa Booker T. Washington Tuesday, April 1 in their District 6A-4 opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.