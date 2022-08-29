Tahlequah split Friday games at the Murray State College Festival, defeating Silo, 12-0, and falling to Tishomingo, 11-1.
The Lady Tigers, who stretched their win streak to five games with the win over Silo, moved to 14-5 overall on the season under head coach Chris Ray.
Tahlequah had 15 hits against Silo, four of those coming off the bat of freshman Riley Dotson. Jadyn Buttery followed with three hits, and Charlea Cochran, Jayley Ray and Paisley Qualls had two hits each. Ray knocked in a team-high four runs, while Dotson and Qualls added two RBIs apiece.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings, highlighted by a two-run single from Ray in the second inning. Dotson had a run-scoring double, and Qualls added an RBI single.
Tahlequah scored four more times in the fifth inning behind RBI singles from Amelia Miller and Qualls, and RBI doubles by Jersey Retzloff and Dotson.
Tahlequah senior pitcher Mikah Vann earned a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits across five innings. Vann closed with four strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Vann had two of the Lady Tigers’ five hits in the loss to Tishomingo. Vann drove in the only run during the first inning on an RBI double that scored Dotson, who got aboard on an error.
Dotson took the loss as the starting pitcher, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings of work. Alayna Stopp pitched 2.2 innings of relief and allowed five earned runs on six hits. Stopp had one strikeout and issued a pair of walks.
Tahlequah will be on the road twice this week. The Lady Tigers visit Glenpool Tuesday and travel to Durant Saturday, Sept. 3 for District 5A-4 games. They are currently unbeaten at 5-0 in district games.
