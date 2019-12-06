Jaxon Jones poured in a game-high 31 points and Tahlequah rolled to a 62-47 road win over Grove Friday night.
Jones was four points shy of matching his career high and connected on four 3-pointers. The senior standout guard scored 13 of his points in a strong third quarter for the Tigers.
Tahlequah, who defeated Skiatook, 56-44, in its season opener on Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center and is ranked 16th in Class 5A, moves to 2-0 under head coach Duane Jones.
Qua’shon Leathers provided a spark at the start of the second half with back-to-back steals that he converted into layups and gave the Tigers the lead for good after they trailed, 27-25, at halftime.
Tahlequah, who led for a majority of the first half, also received 10 points from junior forward Tanner Christian. Christian came off the bench and had a career-high 15 points in Tuesday’s win over Skiatook.
The Tigers will resume play on Thursday, Dec. 12 in the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational when they take on Bartlesville at 11:30 a.m. at the TMAC.
Tahlequah girls fall to Grove: The Lady Tigers couldn’t recover from a slow start and dropped their first game of the season at Grove, 48-38, Friday evening.
Tahlequah, ranked ninth in Class 5A, falls to 1-1 under head coach David Qualls.
Kloe Bowin led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, and Lydia McAlvain was also in double figures with 12. Kynli Heist finished with five points, and both Faith Springwater and Emily Morrison had two.
The Class 4A, 16th-ranked Lady Ridgerunners were led by M Paris’ game-high 22 points. Rory Greer followed with 14.
Grove jumped out to a 18-6 lead in the opening eight minutes and went into halftime with a 30-10 cushion.
Tahlequah was at its best during the third quarter and got to within 40-27. Bowin scored seven of her points on three field goals and a free throw in the third. McAlvain knocked down a 3-pointer and had five points. Heist had Tahlequah’s only other 3, which also came during the third.
The Lady Tigers will next play on Thursday, Dec. 12 in the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational. They will face McAlester in the tournament opener at 10 a.m.
