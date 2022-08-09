Tahlequah came away with a split Tuesday at the Pryor Softball Festival after defeating Sand Springs in its home and season opener Monday.
The Lady Tigers blanked Pryor, 1-0, in Tuesday’s opener and then suffered a 2-1 setback to defending Class 5A state champion Piedmont.
In the win against Pryor, Tahlequah got all it would need offensively in the fifth inning when Mikah Vann singled to left field to score Paisley Qualls. Qualls led off with a single and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Loren Walker.
Freshman pitcher Riley Dotson tossed a complete-game shutout in her first career start. Dotson allowed seven hits in six innings, finished with a pair of strikeouts and issued one walk.
Vann paced the lineup with two of the Lady Tigers’ four hits. Catcher Jadyn Buttery had the other hit on a sixth-inning single.
Piedmont scored twice in the sixth after Tahlequah had just taken a 1-0 lead in the top half of the inning. Tylar Short hit a two-out, two-run homer to center field that also brought home Aubrey Pyle, who got aboard on a one-out bloop single.
Tahlequah’s lone run came after Charlea Cochran reached on a single, advanced to second on an error and later crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly to right field by Buttery.
The Lady Tigers closed with four hits and were led by Cochran’s two singles. Jayley Ray and Jersey Retzloff one single apiece.
Vann, who tossed a shutout in Monday’s win over Sand Springs, took the loss in the pitcher’s circle. The senior gave up just two hits across six innings, recorded three strikeouts and did not walk anybody.
The Lady Tigers will be at the Broken Arrow Tournament Friday and Saturday. They face Muskogee and Moore on Friday before taking on Jenks and Mustang Saturday.
