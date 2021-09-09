Lexi Hannah provided the spark and Jayley Ray delivered the goods for Tahlequah Thursday as the Lady Tigers posted a 3-0 shutout win over Pryor in Tahlequah.
Hannah led off the home-half of the sixth inning with a triple to left field in a scoreless contest, and Ray followed with an RBI infield-single to first base for what would be the game-winning run.
Tahlequah added insurance runs in the sixth on a Jaydn Buttery two-run double that pushed across Ray and Charlea Cochran, who followed Ray’s single with a single of her own.
“It was just a really good softball game with two good teams,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. “[Lexi’s triple] gave us so many good options right there. Jayley hitting behind her...Jayley is going to put the ball in play, and she put the ball to the right side. This game is about timely hitting, it’s about timely pitching. Fortunately we did that today.”
Tahlequah was also lifted by a stellar performance in the pitcher’s circle by Mikah Vann. Vann went the distance to record the complete-game shutout, allowing five hits, collecting five strikeouts. The junior did not issue a walk and struck out the side in the opening frame.
“Mikah was good in the circle today and the defense was really good,” Ray said. “We didn’t have any defensive miscues.”
The win comes after the Lady Tigers suffered their first District 5A-4 loss on Saturday at Durant. Tahlequah will take a 13-5 overall mark and 5-1 district record into a second matchup with Durant Saturday in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers, who closed with six hits, left the bases loaded in the third inning prior to breaking through in the sixth.
“We were fortunate,” Ray said. “We left runners in scoring position a couple of times against a good pitcher. She worked herself out of a couple of jams and had a runner thrown out at the plate. I thought we did a good job of putting ourselves in hitter counts where we knew we were going to get a pitch to hit.”
Ray finished with a team-high two hits, while Hannah, Cochran, Buttery and Madi Matthews each had one hit.
Pryor, who fell to 16-5 overall, entered the contest unbeaten at 8-0 in District 5A-3 and had won its last seven games and 16 of its previous 17.
“That’s a good ball club we played,” Ray said. “I wouldn’t hesitate one bit to say they’ll be in the state tournament.”
