Not much went Tahlequah’s way in its fastpitch softball season and home opener Monday against Sand Springs.
The Lady Tigers managed just two hits, committed three errors, allowed 16 hits and suffered a 10-1 loss.
“It’s day one,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. “We missed some opportunities, got down and never could recover. We got some runners one, stole a few bases. I think if we could’ve got a hit earlier it might’ve changed the complexion of the game a little bit.”
Tahlequah didn’t get into the hit column until the sixth inning when Betty Danner and Mia Allen recorded back-to-back hits, resulting in the Lady Tigers’ lone run. Danner singled to left on a 3-2 pitch, and Allen doubled to center field to bring home courtesy runner Madi Matthews from second base. Matthews got into scoring position on a stolen base.
The Lady Tigers left five runners on base, including a pair of runners in the third. They grounded into two double plays and the two hits were the only batted balls to leave the infield.
“I thought we were way too passive at the plate,” Ray said. “We took too many pitches and let the pitcher get ahead of us, getting into counts where we were real defensive. We weren’t very aggressive at the plate, so I felt like we just kind of went through the motions at the plate.
Sand Springs scored three of its runs in the fifth to increase its lead to 5-0, and went up 10-1 after adding four more runs in the seventh.
“I think we got back on our heels a little bit defensively and they started squaring it up the last three innings,” Ray said. We’ve just got to do a better job of changing speeds and making quality pitches in those situations.”
Sophomore pitcher Mikah Vann allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings of work as the starter. Vann finished with two strikeouts and issued one walk.
Senior Bailey Jones gave up seven hits in two innings of relief. Jones also allowed five runs.
“We left some pitches up in the zone, especially with one or two outs when they had runners in scoring position,” Ray said. “We’ve just got to make better quality pitches and get a ground ball and make a play. I think out of the 10 runs they scored, there were three earned.”
The Lady Tigers, who had three baserunners reach on walks, will travel to Pryor Tuesday in a 5 p.m. start.
